InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 5

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The Company announces that on 04 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|04 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,773
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.1000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 55.7800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.3850
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,852,482 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,773 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 04 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,773
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.7800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.1000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.3850
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
04/05/2023
08:14:42
BST
37
55.2200
XLON
760794006424411
04/05/2023
08:14:42
BST
41
55.2200
XLON
760794006424410
04/05/2023
08:30:07
BST
66
55.2000
XLON
760794006426256
04/05/2023
09:13:06
BST
77
55.5200
XLON
760794006429870
04/05/2023
09:21:03
BST
84
55.7800
XLON
760794006430466
04/05/2023
09:37:04
BST
71
55.6400
XLON
760794006431481
04/05/2023
09:58:06
BST
75
55.5600
XLON
760794006432698
04/05/2023
10:16:03
BST
76
55.5800
XLON
760794006433567
04/05/2023
10:36:56
BST
87
55.3600
XLON
760794006434614
04/05/2023
11:37:20
BST
132
55.4000
XLON
760794006438362
04/05/2023
12:06:59
BST
30
55.5600
XLON
760794006440003
04/05/2023
12:06:59
BST
42
55.5600
XLON
760794006440002
04/05/2023
12:50:08
BST
123
55.6600
XLON
760794006442215
04/05/2023
13:08:33
BST
113
55.5600
XLON
760794006443271
04/05/2023
13:38:03
BST
84
55.6800
XLON
760794006445426
04/05/2023
13:52:53
BST
84
55.5200
XLON
760794006446324
04/05/2023
14:24:43
BST
97
55.4600
XLON
760794006448580
04/05/2023
14:30:15
BST
39
55.4200
XLON
760794006449372
04/05/2023
14:30:15
BST
41
55.4200
XLON
760794006449370
04/05/2023
14:40:39
BST
112
55.3400
XLON
760794006451277
04/05/2023
14:47:13
BST
36
55.2200
XLON
760794006452231
04/05/2023
14:50:20
BST
2
55.2800
XLON
760794006452908
04/05/2023
14:50:20
BST
30
55.2800
XLON
760794006452907
04/05/2023
14:50:20
BST
43
55.2800
XLON
760794006452906
04/05/2023
14:56:18
BST
96
55.3000
XLON
760794006453929
04/05/2023
15:06:26
BST
86
55.3000
XLON
760794006455378
04/05/2023
15:11:02
BST
10
55.3400
XLON
760794006455928
04/05/2023
15:12:08
BST
93
55.3400
XLON
760794006456048
04/05/2023
15:18:50
BST
87
55.2600
XLON
760794006457683
04/05/2023
15:26:43
BST
91
55.1800
XLON
760794006458768
04/05/2023
15:35:47
BST
87
55.1800
XLON
760794006460230
04/05/2023
15:43:46
BST
10
55.1000
XLON
760794006461357
04/05/2023
15:43:46
BST
20
55.1000
XLON
760794006461358
04/05/2023
15:47:24
BST
85
55.1800
XLON
760794006462154
04/05/2023
15:54:42
BST
83
55.1800
XLON
760794006462987
04/05/2023
16:02:31
BST
40
55.1800
XLON
760794006464051
04/05/2023
16:04:32
BST
12
55.1600
XLON
760794006464313
04/05/2023
16:04:32
BST
70
55.1600
XLON
760794006464314
04/05/2023
16:10:25
BST
93
55.2800
XLON
760794006465199
04/05/2023
16:23:54
BST
96
55.2800
XLON
760794006467447
04/05/2023
16:26:38
BST
21
55.3600
XLON
760794006468025
04/05/2023
16:28:04
BST
71
55.3800
XLON
760794006468422
