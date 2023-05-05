Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600 | Ticker-Symbol: IJY
Frankfurt
05.05.23
08:05 Uhr
16,480 Euro
-0,200
-1,20 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20016,30009:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2023 | 08:10
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Second convocation to the extraordinary general meeting

As the required attendance quorum was not reached at the extraordinary general meeting of 26 April 2023, the shareholders of Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV are consequently re-invited to a second extraordinary general meeting which shall validly deliberate and decide on the same agenda.

This extraordinary general meeting will take place as at Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 10.30 am at the registered office, Uitbreidingstraat 66, 2600 Berchem.

Attachment

  • PR_EN_EGM_Convocation2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8dabd597-264c-482d-a2fb-99535136a4a7)

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.