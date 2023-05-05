Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
05.05.23
08:03 Uhr
1,004 Euro
-0,030
-2,90 %
05.05.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 May 2023 it purchased a total of 192,541 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,573     66,968 
                            EUR1.0440 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9190 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0140     GBP0.8870 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0334     GBP0.9072

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,547,171 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,335      1.0400        XDUB     08:29:48      00027678780TRDU1 
2,798      1.0420        XDUB     08:38:21      00027678854TRDU1 
2,354      1.0420        XDUB     08:48:59      00027678917TRDU1 
2,448      1.0420        XDUB     08:58:23      00027678947TRDU1 
2,662      1.0420        XDUB     09:08:32      00027679051TRDU1 
2,345      1.0440        XDUB     09:20:05      00027679137TRDU1 
44        1.0420        XDUB     09:25:21      00027679203TRDU1 
1,500      1.0420        XDUB     09:25:21      00027679202TRDU1 
6,031      1.0420        XDUB     09:25:21      00027679201TRDU1 
2,761      1.0420        XDUB     10:07:43      00027679430TRDU1 
2,554      1.0420        XDUB     10:21:46      00027679509TRDU1 
2,769      1.0420        XDUB     10:34:33      00027679579TRDU1 
139       1.0420        XDUB     11:39:45      00027679985TRDU1 
386       1.0420        XDUB     11:39:45      00027679984TRDU1 
4,812      1.0420        XDUB     11:39:45      00027679983TRDU1 
1,732      1.0420        XDUB     11:39:45      00027679982TRDU1 
3,204      1.0420        XDUB     11:39:45      00027679981TRDU1 
2,477      1.0420        XDUB     11:42:59      00027680028TRDU1 
2,519      1.0400        XDUB     11:55:48      00027680092TRDU1 
4,148      1.0400        XDUB     11:55:48      00027680091TRDU1 
2,177      1.0400        XDUB     12:37:11      00027680307TRDU1 
519       1.0400        XDUB     12:37:11      00027680306TRDU1 
741       1.0400        XDUB     12:52:51      00027680359TRDU1 
3,051      1.0380        XDUB     12:53:08      00027680361TRDU1 
2,503      1.0380        XDUB     13:12:05      00027680536TRDU1 
2,437      1.0380        XDUB     13:12:05      00027680535TRDU1 
2,502      1.0380        XDUB     13:12:05      00027680533TRDU1 
2,732      1.0320        XDUB     13:43:30      00027680710TRDU1 
2,401      1.0320        XDUB     13:43:30      00027680709TRDU1 
114       1.0320        XDUB     14:09:29      00027680966TRDU1 
216       1.0320        XDUB     14:09:29      00027680965TRDU1 
2,470      1.0320        XDUB     14:09:29      00027680964TRDU1 
2,747      1.0280        XDUB     14:17:30      00027681018TRDU1 
2,802      1.0280        XDUB     14:17:30      00027681017TRDU1 
1,730      1.0300        XDUB     14:46:15      00027681265TRDU1 
3,066      1.0300        XDUB     14:46:15      00027681264TRDU1 
457       1.0300        XDUB     14:46:20      00027681267TRDU1 
1,244      1.0300        XDUB     14:46:20      00027681266TRDU1 
1,184      1.0300        XDUB     14:48:47      00027681346TRDU1 
1,523      1.0300        XDUB     14:48:47      00027681345TRDU1 
2,583      1.0300        XDUB     14:54:55      00027681404TRDU1 
2,394      1.0300        XDUB     15:00:41      00027681545TRDU1 
2,683      1.0300        XDUB     15:06:32      00027681655TRDU1 
378       1.0300        XDUB     15:13:01      00027681707TRDU1 
2,317      1.0300        XDUB     15:13:01      00027681706TRDU1 
2,361      1.0300        XDUB     15:19:40      00027681784TRDU1 
2,419      1.0300        XDUB     15:25:47      00027681851TRDU1 
7,220      1.0260        XDUB     15:31:21      00027681937TRDU1 
2,717      1.0160        XDUB     15:37:06      00027682004TRDU1 
2,512      1.0160        XDUB     15:58:08      00027682226TRDU1 
148       1.0160        XDUB     15:58:19      00027682233TRDU1 
21        1.0160        XDUB     15:58:19      00027682232TRDU1 
2,739      1.0160        XDUB     16:04:28      00027682338TRDU1 
156       1.0140        XDUB     16:10:09      00027682437TRDU1 
2,479      1.0140        XDUB     16:10:09      00027682440TRDU1 
2,345      1.0140        XDUB     16:10:09      00027682439TRDU1 
2,272      1.0140        XDUB     16:10:09      00027682438TRDU1 
183       1.0140        XDUB     16:27:53      00027682701TRDU1 
320       1.0140        XDUB     16:27:53      00027682702TRDU1 
376       1.0140        XDUB     16:27:53      00027682703TRDU1 
316       1.0140        XDUB     16:27:53      00027682704TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,652      0.9190        XLON     09:01:54      00027679010TRDU1 
368       0.9190        XLON     09:07:04      00027679046TRDU1 
2,322      0.9190        XLON     09:07:04      00027679047TRDU1 
285       0.9190        XLON     09:30:03      00027679229TRDU1 
1,987      0.9190        XLON     09:30:03      00027679230TRDU1 
2,428      0.9170        XLON     09:50:26      00027679355TRDU1 
1,596      0.9170        XLON     10:13:28      00027679463TRDU1 
900       0.9170        XLON     10:13:28      00027679464TRDU1 
7,545      0.9150        XLON     11:55:48      00027680088TRDU1 
2,469      0.9140        XLON     11:55:48      00027680089TRDU1 
5,076      0.9140        XLON     11:55:48      00027680090TRDU1 
88        0.9120        XLON     13:12:05      00027680534TRDU1 
2,262      0.9120        XLON     13:12:05      00027680537TRDU1 
2,331      0.9120        XLON     13:12:05      00027680538TRDU1 
2,393      0.9070        XLON     13:43:30      00027680707TRDU1 
2,246      0.9070        XLON     13:43:30      00027680708TRDU1 
2,694      0.9040        XLON     14:17:30      00027681014TRDU1 
2,330      0.9040        XLON     14:17:30      00027681015TRDU1 
910       0.9030        XLON     14:46:11      00027681261TRDU1 
3,819      0.9030        XLON     14:46:11      00027681262TRDU1 
794       0.9030        XLON     14:49:41      00027681348TRDU1 
799       0.9020        XLON     14:59:03      00027681526TRDU1 
1,031      0.9000        XLON     15:31:21      00027681935TRDU1 
88        0.9000        XLON     15:31:21      00027681936TRDU1 
114       0.9000        XLON     15:31:21      00027681938TRDU1 
880       0.9000        XLON     15:31:21      00027681939TRDU1 
159       0.9000        XLON     15:31:21      00027681940TRDU1 
1,626      0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681942TRDU1 
755       0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681943TRDU1 
2,052      0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681944TRDU1 
1,343      0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681945TRDU1 
2,236      0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681946TRDU1 
116       0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681947TRDU1 
117       0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681948TRDU1 
56        0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681949TRDU1 
5        0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681950TRDU1 
883       0.8990        XLON     15:31:24      00027681951TRDU1 
644       0.8870        XLON     16:03:54      00027682331TRDU1 
1,148      0.8870        XLON     16:07:21      00027682375TRDU1 
1,191      0.8870        XLON     16:18:01      00027682553TRDU1 
961       0.8900        XLON     16:23:01      00027682617TRDU1 
1,284      0.8900        XLON     16:23:01      00027682618TRDU1 
1,368      0.8890        XLON     16:27:49      00027682692TRDU1 
452       0.8910        XLON     16:29:18      00027682735TRDU1 
165       0.8910        XLON     16:29:18      00027682736TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  241539 
EQS News ID:  1625111 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
