5 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 May 2023 it purchased a total of 192,541 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,573 66,968 EUR1.0440 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9190 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0140 GBP0.8870 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0334 GBP0.9072

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,547,171 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,335 1.0400 XDUB 08:29:48 00027678780TRDU1 2,798 1.0420 XDUB 08:38:21 00027678854TRDU1 2,354 1.0420 XDUB 08:48:59 00027678917TRDU1 2,448 1.0420 XDUB 08:58:23 00027678947TRDU1 2,662 1.0420 XDUB 09:08:32 00027679051TRDU1 2,345 1.0440 XDUB 09:20:05 00027679137TRDU1 44 1.0420 XDUB 09:25:21 00027679203TRDU1 1,500 1.0420 XDUB 09:25:21 00027679202TRDU1 6,031 1.0420 XDUB 09:25:21 00027679201TRDU1 2,761 1.0420 XDUB 10:07:43 00027679430TRDU1 2,554 1.0420 XDUB 10:21:46 00027679509TRDU1 2,769 1.0420 XDUB 10:34:33 00027679579TRDU1 139 1.0420 XDUB 11:39:45 00027679985TRDU1 386 1.0420 XDUB 11:39:45 00027679984TRDU1 4,812 1.0420 XDUB 11:39:45 00027679983TRDU1 1,732 1.0420 XDUB 11:39:45 00027679982TRDU1 3,204 1.0420 XDUB 11:39:45 00027679981TRDU1 2,477 1.0420 XDUB 11:42:59 00027680028TRDU1 2,519 1.0400 XDUB 11:55:48 00027680092TRDU1 4,148 1.0400 XDUB 11:55:48 00027680091TRDU1 2,177 1.0400 XDUB 12:37:11 00027680307TRDU1 519 1.0400 XDUB 12:37:11 00027680306TRDU1 741 1.0400 XDUB 12:52:51 00027680359TRDU1 3,051 1.0380 XDUB 12:53:08 00027680361TRDU1 2,503 1.0380 XDUB 13:12:05 00027680536TRDU1 2,437 1.0380 XDUB 13:12:05 00027680535TRDU1 2,502 1.0380 XDUB 13:12:05 00027680533TRDU1 2,732 1.0320 XDUB 13:43:30 00027680710TRDU1 2,401 1.0320 XDUB 13:43:30 00027680709TRDU1 114 1.0320 XDUB 14:09:29 00027680966TRDU1 216 1.0320 XDUB 14:09:29 00027680965TRDU1 2,470 1.0320 XDUB 14:09:29 00027680964TRDU1 2,747 1.0280 XDUB 14:17:30 00027681018TRDU1 2,802 1.0280 XDUB 14:17:30 00027681017TRDU1 1,730 1.0300 XDUB 14:46:15 00027681265TRDU1 3,066 1.0300 XDUB 14:46:15 00027681264TRDU1 457 1.0300 XDUB 14:46:20 00027681267TRDU1 1,244 1.0300 XDUB 14:46:20 00027681266TRDU1 1,184 1.0300 XDUB 14:48:47 00027681346TRDU1 1,523 1.0300 XDUB 14:48:47 00027681345TRDU1 2,583 1.0300 XDUB 14:54:55 00027681404TRDU1 2,394 1.0300 XDUB 15:00:41 00027681545TRDU1 2,683 1.0300 XDUB 15:06:32 00027681655TRDU1 378 1.0300 XDUB 15:13:01 00027681707TRDU1 2,317 1.0300 XDUB 15:13:01 00027681706TRDU1 2,361 1.0300 XDUB 15:19:40 00027681784TRDU1 2,419 1.0300 XDUB 15:25:47 00027681851TRDU1 7,220 1.0260 XDUB 15:31:21 00027681937TRDU1 2,717 1.0160 XDUB 15:37:06 00027682004TRDU1 2,512 1.0160 XDUB 15:58:08 00027682226TRDU1 148 1.0160 XDUB 15:58:19 00027682233TRDU1 21 1.0160 XDUB 15:58:19 00027682232TRDU1 2,739 1.0160 XDUB 16:04:28 00027682338TRDU1 156 1.0140 XDUB 16:10:09 00027682437TRDU1 2,479 1.0140 XDUB 16:10:09 00027682440TRDU1 2,345 1.0140 XDUB 16:10:09 00027682439TRDU1 2,272 1.0140 XDUB 16:10:09 00027682438TRDU1 183 1.0140 XDUB 16:27:53 00027682701TRDU1 320 1.0140 XDUB 16:27:53 00027682702TRDU1 376 1.0140 XDUB 16:27:53 00027682703TRDU1 316 1.0140 XDUB 16:27:53 00027682704TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,652 0.9190 XLON 09:01:54 00027679010TRDU1 368 0.9190 XLON 09:07:04 00027679046TRDU1 2,322 0.9190 XLON 09:07:04 00027679047TRDU1 285 0.9190 XLON 09:30:03 00027679229TRDU1 1,987 0.9190 XLON 09:30:03 00027679230TRDU1 2,428 0.9170 XLON 09:50:26 00027679355TRDU1 1,596 0.9170 XLON 10:13:28 00027679463TRDU1 900 0.9170 XLON 10:13:28 00027679464TRDU1 7,545 0.9150 XLON 11:55:48 00027680088TRDU1 2,469 0.9140 XLON 11:55:48 00027680089TRDU1 5,076 0.9140 XLON 11:55:48 00027680090TRDU1 88 0.9120 XLON 13:12:05 00027680534TRDU1 2,262 0.9120 XLON 13:12:05 00027680537TRDU1 2,331 0.9120 XLON 13:12:05 00027680538TRDU1 2,393 0.9070 XLON 13:43:30 00027680707TRDU1 2,246 0.9070 XLON 13:43:30 00027680708TRDU1 2,694 0.9040 XLON 14:17:30 00027681014TRDU1 2,330 0.9040 XLON 14:17:30 00027681015TRDU1 910 0.9030 XLON 14:46:11 00027681261TRDU1 3,819 0.9030 XLON 14:46:11 00027681262TRDU1 794 0.9030 XLON 14:49:41 00027681348TRDU1 799 0.9020 XLON 14:59:03 00027681526TRDU1 1,031 0.9000 XLON 15:31:21 00027681935TRDU1 88 0.9000 XLON 15:31:21 00027681936TRDU1 114 0.9000 XLON 15:31:21 00027681938TRDU1 880 0.9000 XLON 15:31:21 00027681939TRDU1 159 0.9000 XLON 15:31:21 00027681940TRDU1 1,626 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681942TRDU1 755 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681943TRDU1 2,052 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681944TRDU1 1,343 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681945TRDU1 2,236 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681946TRDU1 116 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681947TRDU1 117 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681948TRDU1 56 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681949TRDU1 5 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681950TRDU1 883 0.8990 XLON 15:31:24 00027681951TRDU1 644 0.8870 XLON 16:03:54 00027682331TRDU1 1,148 0.8870 XLON 16:07:21 00027682375TRDU1 1,191 0.8870 XLON 16:18:01 00027682553TRDU1 961 0.8900 XLON 16:23:01 00027682617TRDU1 1,284 0.8900 XLON 16:23:01 00027682618TRDU1 1,368 0.8890 XLON 16:27:49 00027682692TRDU1 452 0.8910 XLON 16:29:18 00027682735TRDU1 165 0.8910 XLON 16:29:18 00027682736TRDU1

