

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its first-quarter group RevPAR was up 33% from last year, with Americas up 18%, EMEAA up 64% and Greater China up 75%. Compared to 2019, Group RevPAR rose 6.8%.



Keith Barr, CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: 'We've seen a good start to the year, with continued strong trading in both the Americas and EMEAA, and an excellent rebound in demand in Greater China since the lifting of travel restrictions.'



InterContinental Hotels Group also announced that Keith Barr has informed the Board of his decision to step down from his role as Group CEO and from the IHG Board. Keith will be succeeded by Elie Maalouf, a member of IHG's Board and Executive Committee, who has led IHG's Americas business as regional CEO. Elie will take up his new position on 1 July.



