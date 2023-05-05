Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Boliden AB (51/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Boliden AB's annual general meeting, held on April 25, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 9, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: BOL Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0017768716 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 8, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020050417 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 9, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.