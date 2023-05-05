FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 May 2023

London & Associated Properties PLC

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

This is to confirm that London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on Thursday, 8 June 2023).

The document is now available on the Company's website and a copy posted to all shareholders who requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

An RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 28 April 2023.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from https://www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Ends.

Contact:

Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000