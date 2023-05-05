DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.5017

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2019418

CODE: PRIU LN

ISIN: LU1931974858

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIU LN Sequence No.: 241582 EQS News ID: 1625315 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)