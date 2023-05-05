DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GCLM LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 387.64
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29673
CODE: GCLM LN
ISIN: LU1602144492
