DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (PABW LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.6291

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4178553

CODE: PABW LN

ISIN: LU2182388400

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2182388400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABW LN Sequence No.: 241601 EQS News ID: 1625353 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625353&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)