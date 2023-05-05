DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.12

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 658382

CODE: INFG LN

ISIN: LU1390062831

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 241639 EQS News ID: 1625429 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)