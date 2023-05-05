DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.7431

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1678935

CODE: USIX LN

ISIN: LU1285959703

ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 241637 EQS News ID: 1625425 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

