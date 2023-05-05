DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.8193
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 97830
CODE: C50U LN
ISIN: LU1681047400
