DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.405

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9169566

CODE: CLMU LN

ISIN: LU1563454310

