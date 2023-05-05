Anzeige
05.05.2023 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.022

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10096157

CODE: ROAI LN

ISIN: LU1838002480

------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1838002480 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ROAI LN 
Sequence No.:  241687 
EQS News ID:  1625529 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

