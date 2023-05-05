DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.5824

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36383592

CODE: L100 LN

ISIN: LU1650492173

----------------------------------------------------------------------

