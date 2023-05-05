DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.2809
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14703999
CODE: BNKE LN
ISIN: LU1829219390
