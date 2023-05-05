DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.2433
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29510867
CODE: NASL LN
ISIN: LU1829221024
ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN
