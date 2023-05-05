DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.4521

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2412312

CODE: TIPA LN

ISIN: LU1452600197

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 241650 EQS News ID: 1625455 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)