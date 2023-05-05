DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 161.4041
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4772259
CODE: MEUG LN
ISIN: FR0010261198
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 241776 EQS News ID: 1625753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625753&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 05, 2023 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)