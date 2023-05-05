DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.8486

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1053736

CODE: UHYG LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

May 05, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)