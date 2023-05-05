

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank slowed the pace of its rate increases but signaled more tightening to fight inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,359 after losing 0.9 percent on Thursday.



Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between half a percent and 1.2 percent.



Air France tumbled 3.2 percent after the Franco-Dutch carrier group posted an operating loss of €306 million ($338 million) for the first quarter.



Thales Group slipped half a percent despite reporting higher Q1 sales and confirming its 2023 outlook.



