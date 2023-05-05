DJ Galaxy Macau Joins the 'Rewards for Consumption in Macao', Enriching Shopping Incentives through AlipayHK

(Macau, May 5, 2023) - Coordinated by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of Macao, organized by five major chambers of commerce and industry in Macau and Macau Pass, the electronic activity "Rewards for Consumption in Macao" (the "Activity") has been officially launched on AlipayHK, the local e-wallet with the most active users in Hong Kong, since late January this year. At present, nearly 100 restaurants and retail enterprises in Macao have joined to offer discounts or instant discounts.

Since April 17, Galaxy MacauTM, one of Asia's world-class leisure and entertainment integrated resorts, has officially joined the Activity. AlipayHK users receive coupons from Galaxy merchants on the Alipay+ Rewards Macao page. Selected offers include Galaxy Macau and Broadway MacauT Food & Beverage Cash Coupon, CHA BEI Dinner Set for Two, Café de Paris Monte-Carlo Afternoon Tea for Two, Nagomi Japanese Bento Set, etc. In addition to purchasing coupons, Whisky Bar, Shang Pin Seafood Hotpot Restaurant at StarWorld Hotel and other restaurants also offer discounts or privileges for guests who spend a designated amount.

Galaxy Macau hopes to attract Hong Kong tourists to Macao to boost Macau's economy, and help the Macao SAR government to develop the city into a world tourism and leisure center by taking comprehensive tourism as its starting point and developing it in a moderately diversified way.

In addition to the favorable free-to-travel measures, the Tourism Office and other relevant departments of Macao SAR government also carried out targeted publicity, they launched a series of preferential measures and innovated and diversified "tourism+" to welcome the pouring in tourists. According to statistics released by the Tourism Office, the daily number of Macau's inbound tourists exceeded 96,000 in mid-March, hitting a new record since the COVID-19 outbreak. In March, 1.96 million inbound tourists visited Macau, increased 271.4% year-on-year and 22.8% month-on-month. Over 4.96 million visitors visited Macau in the first quarter of 2023, of which 1.51 million were from Hong Kong, a nearly 10-fold jump from the same period last year, the Tourism Office said on April, 8. Hong Kong, Macau's second largest tourist source market, has recovered to 75-80 percent due to exemption of visa and convenient transportation.

Galaxy Macau is always a favorite visiting site to tourists for its unique and diversified leisure and entertainment experience. With a total area of over 1.1 million square meters, Galaxy Macau has gathered eight world-renowned luxury hotel brands, and will soon welcome two more world-class luxury hotel brands -- Galaxy Raffles Macau and Andaz Macau. As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau, it covers an area of more than 100,000 square meters with more than 200 world-renowned brands. In terms of entertainment and event experience, tourists can find not only the Galaxy Cinema, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex in Macau. Just a link bridge away at Broadway Macau, visitors can enjoy authentic Macau and Asian cuisines at Broadway Food Street, and enjoy up-close and personal performances at Broadway Theatre.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the anticipated opening of two world-class luxury hotels - Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 square meters of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena - the largest indoor arena in Macau.

Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, welcomed Galaxy Macau to join the Activity. This is the second collaboration between Galaxy Macau and Macau Pass since the strategic partnership formed in February this year to promote in the development of Macau's cultural and entertainment market. In the current Activity, relying on the advantages of Alipay+ solution, Macau Pass will integrate relevant industries in Macau through channels and contents, to accurately present Macau's cultural tourism advantages such as entertainment, catering and shopping to potential tourist groups, assist cooperative businesses to increase their online exposure, and build Macau into a new form of "best tourist destination".

According to the guidelines of the Activity, AlipayHK users can access the "Alipay+ Rewards" on AlipayHK's main interface, then click "Macao" on the destination page at the top left corner to learn more about, collect or purchase various coupons for the Activity before departure. At the same time, extra transportation and store consumption discounts are also offered on AlipayHK. Tourists with AlipayHK e-wallet can directly pay with AlipayHK when they see the "Alipay+" logo in Macao.

