Merko Ehitus AS: 2023 3 months consolidated unaudited interim report

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Q1 2023 revenue for Merko Ehitus was EUR 76 million, representing 11% growth compared to the same period a year ago. Net profit for the first quarter was EUR 5.9 million - nearly double that of Q1 2022. Merko delivered 145 apartments to new homeowners in Q1.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, despite the good profit growth in Q1, it had entered a completely different apartment market situation than was in 2020 and 2021 when transaction volume and prices peaked. Today are drawing up the final contracts under property law for apartments pre-sold earlier, and this is also showing up in current financial results. The pace of new sales of apartments has dropped steeply compared to spring 2022 and is several times lower than before. Because of that, Merko group has launched fewer development projects in the last 12 months, which in turn means fewer apartments in the next few years. On the positive side of things, the demand for new homes has increased somewhat in Q1.

In Q1 2023, the group companies entered into new construction contracts worth EUR 170 million and the balance of secured order-book grew by approximately 10% to EUR 412 million. The secured order-book of the group companies is currently strong, which in the sense of construction volumes does counterbalance the impacts of the apartment market declining in the next few years. The project management business directly relies on the volume of construction orders, and these in turn depend on investment confidence and the general health of the economy. The outlook in this area is not good and rapid inflation will mean a number of risks on the construction contact expense side.

In Q1, Merko delivered 145 apartments to buyers and launched the fifth phase of Lahekalda apartment development in Tallinn, with the construction of the above-ground structures. The decision to build the project to completion depends on the market situation. As of the end of Q1, the group had 1,004 apartments under construction, of which more than 40% were covered by preliminary sale contracts. The largest apartment developments were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Erminurme in Tartu, Viesturdarzs, Mežpilseta and Magnolijas in Riga and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.



In Q1 of 2023, the largest sites under construction in Estonia were the third phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North Estonia Medical Centre, Rae and Pelgulinna state gymnasiums, Arter Quarter and the infrastructure along the south-eastern border of the Republic of Estonia, Defence Forces buildings on Tapa base, a tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltic's Ülemiste passenger terminal and the renovation of Vana-Kalamaja Street. Projects in progress in Latvia were the GUSTAVS business centre, Elemental Business Centre office buildings and NATO infrastructure in Adaži. In Lithuania, infrastructure for several wind farms and buildings and infrastructure for NATO training centres.

OVERVIEW OF THE 3 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY

2023 3 months' pre-tax profit was EUR 6.1 million (3M 2022: EUR 3.5 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 8.0% (3M 2022: 5.1%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 3 months 2023 was EUR 5.9 million (3M 2022: EUR 3.0 million) and 3 months net profit margin was 7.8% (3M 2022: 4.4%).

REVENUE

2023 3 months' revenue was EUR 75.8 million (3M 2022: EUR 68.4 million). 3 months' revenue increased by 10.7% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 3 months 2023 was 46.7% (3M 2022: 56.2%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK

As of 31 March 2023, the group's secured order book was EUR 412.2 million (31 March 2022: EUR 376.1 million). In 3 months 2023, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 170.3 million (3M 2022: EUR 171.2 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 3 months 2023, the group sold a total of 145 apartments; in 3 months 2022, the group sold 126 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 19.4 million from sale of own developed apartments in 3 months 2023 and EUR 15.5 million in 3 months 2022.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 14.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 190.1 million (50.0% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 March 2022 were EUR 29.9 million and EUR 170.3 million (50.0% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2023, the group's net debt was EUR 72.8 million (31 March 2022: EUR 23.6 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

unaudited

in thousand euros

2023

3 months 2022

3 months 2022

12 months Revenue 75,751 68,426 409,633 Cost of goods sold (65,776) (60,554) (355,975) Gross profit 9,975 7,872 53,658 Marketing expenses (1,077) (1,115) (4,077) General and administrative expenses (3,965) (3,723) (15,860) Other operating income 817 686 3,144 Other operating expenses (62) (61) (1,834) Operating profit 5,688 3,659 35,031 Finance income/costs 391 (160) 2,067 incl. finance income/costs from joint ventures 1,280 (2) 3,516 interest expense (655) (162) (1,180) foreign exchange gain (loss) (210) 52 (138) other financial income (expenses) (24) (48) (131) Profit before tax 6,079 3,499 37,098 Corporate income tax expense (292) (421) (2,995) Net profit for financial year 5,787 3,078 34,103 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 5,880 3,006 34,640 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (93) 72 (537) Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 53 16 30 Comprehensive income for the period 5,840 3,094 34,133 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 5,910 3,020 34,648 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (70) 74 (515) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 0.33 0.17 1.96

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

unaudited

in thousand euros

31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.12.2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,295 29,881 17,665 Trade and other receivables 54,206 57,331 77,959 Prepaid corporate income tax 89 53 38 Inventories 244,549 187,848 225,661 313,139 275,113 321,323 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 14,175 9,377 12,895 Other long-term loans and receivables 22,685 23,878 22,982 Deferred income tax assets 873 793 693 Investment property 11,460 13,803 11,485 Property, plant and equipment 17,287 16,966 17,452 Intangible assets 564 653 582 67,044 65,470 66,089 TOTAL ASSETS 380,183 340,583 387,412 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 59,753 11,554 49,687 Payables and prepayments 88,907 103,801 96,248 Income tax liability 1,290 956 1,241 Short-term provisions 8,973 6,825 9,820 158,923 123,136 156,996 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 27,347 41,938 42,236 Deferred income tax liability 2,327 3,159 2,355 Other long-term payables 2,054 2,244 2,133 31,728 47,341 46,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES 190,651 170,477 203,720 EQUITY Non-controlling interests (565) (153) (495) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 793 Currency translation differences (753) (777) (783) Retained earnings 182,128 162,314 176,248 190,097 170,259 184,187 TOTAL EQUITY 189,532 170,106 183,692 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 380,183 340,583 387,412

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko's web page ( group.merko.ee ).

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee