Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 272.0214
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 139758
CODE: EPRE LN
ISIN: LU1681039480
