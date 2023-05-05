DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN)
05-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.7142
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23030
CODE: 500D LN
ISIN: LU2391437253
