DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500G LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.0677

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39496982

CODE: 500G LN

ISIN: LU1681049018

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LN Sequence No.: 241821 EQS News ID: 1625873 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)