DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2G LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 250.1158

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150403

CODE: RS2G LN

ISIN: LU1681038839

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2G LN Sequence No.: 241826 EQS News ID: 1625883 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)