Freitag, 05.05.2023
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
05.05.2023 | 12:13
Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7426

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7447538

CODE: ALAU LN

ISIN: LU1681045297

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681045297 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ALAU LN 
Sequence No.:  241825 
EQS News ID:  1625881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625881&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
