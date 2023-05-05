Anzeige
Educatial Digital platform to revolutionize e-learning in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nigeria is on the threshold of revolution in the education sector as a new e-learning platform with multiple applications that will create a level playing field by giving access to affordable and quality education to everyone was unveiled in Lagos to key stakeholders in education on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Educatial Digital Platform L-R President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela; Founder, Educatial, Mr. Francis Muofunanya; Council member, NIPR, Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Prof. Olujide Adekeye during a reveal Stakeholder Roundtable for Educatial Digital Platform in Lagos on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Known as Educatial, it was developed by a team of indigenous software engineers in response to the increasing needs of online teaching and learning during and post-Covid-19 eras. According to the Founder of Educatial, Mr. Francis Muofunanya, Educatial is a next-gen EdTech ecosystem laser-focussed on transforming learning for today and tomorrow

"It consists of more than 20 uniquely different but interconnected tools that are engaging, effective, impactful, fun to use and at the same time useful in community- led learning. Our platform is built to simplify the management of educational institutions, offering a suite of powerful software tools that streamline daily operations, improve students' outcome and enhance overall learning experience, Mr. Muofunanya said.

According to him, Educatial software ranges are able to provide to schools student management systems, online learning platforms, digital libraries and parent communication portals.

Delivering a detailed presentation during the event, Mr. Celestine Achi, a software engineer and digital strategist enumerated some of the Educatial product features of the software as-a-service ecosystem platform to include EduSims, an integrated information school management system that operates a robust, secure and centralized data information management platform with a suite of portals for parents, students and staff that give schools full control of administrative, academic, admissions, finance and wellbeing information.

Other unique features of Educatial according to Mr. Achi include EduSocials- a social media network designed to bridge social and educational gaps among students, teachers and across institutions worldwide. EduFund bridges the gap between education and funding by providing easy access to funds for students and schools while EduInteliigence provides useful insights on learners and administrators' performances.

According to Achi, Educatial is targeted at educational institutions: primary, post-primary and tertiary. It is also useful for training centres and professional bodies such as ICAN, Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Institute of Marketing, among others. Educatial is also very useful for content creators, study-at-home learners, government agencies, churches, etc.

One of the special guests at the event and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Lagos State on education Dr. Adetola Salau, emphasized the importance of technology saying that digitalization of the education system is an opportunity to develop cognitive resource based mechanism in learners. "It brings about democracy of knowledge where education becomes a collaborative and self-driven enterprise", Dr. Salau explained.

Guests at the well-attended Educatial stakeholder event which has as its theme: Education Revolution and pathway to success include the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Prof. Olujide Adekeye, professor of Artificial Intelligence and Director of Academic Planning, Babcock University, Prof. Oludele Awodele, the President of National Association of Proprietors of Private Secondary Schools, Chief Yomi Otubela, Director in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Lagos State, Mrs Grace Akimfoyewa, among others.

For more information visit www.educatial.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2070533/Educatial.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/educatial-digital-platform-to-revolutionize-e-learning-in-nigeria-301817003.html

