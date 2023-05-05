

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $172.6 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $109.2 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $201.8 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $988.2 million from $974.5 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



