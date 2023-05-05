Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHD8 | ISIN: SE0017768716 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ1
Tradegate
05.05.23
14:55 Uhr
32,160 Euro
+0,490
+1,55 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,45032,48015:50
32,43032,45015:50
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2023 | 15:10
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Boliden AB (51/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Boliden AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 25, 2023, the company will carry out a split with redemption in relations
2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 9, 2023.
The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BOL            
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0017768716       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 8, 2023        
New ISIN code:                SE0020050417       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 9, 2023        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
BOLIDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.