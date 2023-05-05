Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850628 | ISIN: US46625H1005 | Ticker-Symbol: CMC
Tradegate
05.05.23
15:48 Uhr
125,30 Euro
+3,50
+2,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,90125,0015:50
124,80125,0015:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2023 | 15:10
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Investor Notice of Delisting

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Notice of Delistings - effective from 22 May 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please note that effective from 22/05/2023 (the "Delisting Date") certain ETF trading lines in EUR and USD detailed at the link below will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"). The impacted funds are as follows:

  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)

To view the full details, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm54220-notice-of-delisting-lse-0523-ce-en.pdf (https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm54220-notice-of-delisting-lse-0523-ce-en.pdf)

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Andrew Whitchurch
07305162767

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


JPMORGAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.