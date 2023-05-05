Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Dow Jones News
05.05.2023 | 15:13
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 05-May-2023 / 13:42 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or the "Company")

05 May 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 04 May 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's equity raise, announced on 02 May 2023 at 5.42pm:

1) Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, acquired 4,500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company at a share price of GBP0.763;

2) Alastair Miller, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at a share price of GBP0.763; and

3) Helen Weir, Non-Executive Director, acquired 1,910 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average share price at a share price of GBP0.763.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
1 
 
                                     1.Julian Dunkerton 
       Name 
a                                     2.Alastair Miller 
 
                                     3.Helen Weir 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
          -- 
                                     1.Chief Executive Officer/PDMR 
       Position/status 
a                                     2.Non-Executive Director/PDMR 
 
                                     3.Non-Executive Director/PDMR 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b                                     Initial Notification 
 
          -- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3         or auction monitor 
 
       Name 
a                                     Superdry Plc 
 
       LEI 
b                                     213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
          -- 
                                     Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
 
a 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
                                     Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence 
b                                     each, pursuant to an equity raise. 
 
                                     Price 
                                                 Volume 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                   1.GBP0.763 
                                                 1.4,500,000 
c                                     2.GBP0.763 
                                                 2.10,000 
                                     3.GBP0.763 
                                                 3.1,910 
 
                                     Price 
                                                 Volume 
                                     1.GBP3,433,500 
       Aggregated information                               1.4,500,000 
d                                     2.GBP7,630 
                                                 2.10,000 
                                     3.GBP1,457.33 
                                                 3.1,910 
 
       Date of the transaction                   04 May 2023 
e 
 
       Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 241855 
EQS News ID:  1626019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 08:42 ET (12:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
