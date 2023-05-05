DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or the "Company")

05 May 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 04 May 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's equity raise, announced on 02 May 2023 at 5.42pm:

1) Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, acquired 4,500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company at a share price of GBP0.763;

2) Alastair Miller, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at a share price of GBP0.763; and

3) Helen Weir, Non-Executive Director, acquired 1,910 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average share price at a share price of GBP0.763.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 1.Julian Dunkerton Name a 2.Alastair Miller 3.Helen Weir Reason for the notification 2 -- 1.Chief Executive Officer/PDMR Position/status a 2.Non-Executive Director/PDMR 3.Non-Executive Director/PDMR Initial notification /Amendment b Initial Notification -- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -- Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence b each, pursuant to an equity raise. Price Volume Price(s) and volume(s) 1.GBP0.763 1.4,500,000 c 2.GBP0.763 2.10,000 3.GBP0.763 3.1,910 Price Volume 1.GBP3,433,500 Aggregated information 1.4,500,000 d 2.GBP7,630 2.10,000 3.GBP1,457.33 3.1,910 Date of the transaction 04 May 2023 e Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

