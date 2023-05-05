Boiler service company acquisition further expands Thermogenics' service capabilities within the US Southeast

Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Thermogenics, Inc., a full asset lifecycle solution provider for commercial and industrial boilers, has acquired Industrial Engineering in Orlando, FL.





Founded in 1948, Industrial Engineering is a full-service boiler company providing sales, service installation, and repair of boilers, pressure vessels, piping systems, and industrial combustion applications. Industrial Engineering has established a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service with the support of its valued product partners, knowledgeable staff, and dedicated field service team.

"The team at Thermogenics demonstrated to us that they have the expertise, resources, and platform to help us take Industrial Engineering to the next level", said Mike Malone, Owner, of Industrial Engineering. Kevin Coleman, General Manager, added, "We share a common philosophy around doing what's right for our clients, and that means having a broad range of boiler solutions available and putting our customers at the center of all we do."

"Seeking out partners within the Southeast region that share our commitment to providing full asset lifecycle solutions for our clients' mission critical boilers, has been a key focus for us. The Industrial Engineering team was an excellent fit as we further develop our regional presence," said Cory Yown, Regional General Manager, US Southeast, for Yown's Boiler Service, Inc., a Thermogenics Company.

Industrial Engineering will continue to operate within the industry and serve customers under the Industrial Engineering brand.

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics, founded in 1975, is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America. Through its service operations in the United States and Canada, the company provides service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers. Thermogenics' boiler solutions are primarily used within industrial, commercial, and institutional applications serving a variety of end markets including healthcare and hospitals, food and beverage, corrugation, and pharmaceutical.

Thermogenics provides best-in-class parts and 24/7 service support delivered via factory-trained technicians. Equipped with its own fleet, and through its partnerships with industry-leading rental boiler companies, Thermogenics offers rental boilers to serve temporary and emergency needs. With its comprehensive product and service offering, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for all of its customers' most complex steam and heating requirements. The company operates from its head office in Aurora, ON, and maintains sales and service operations in Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Cincinnati, OH, Sioux City, IA, Ottawa, ON, and Aurora ON.

For further information:

Bill Baird, Vice President, North America, Thermogenics, Inc., BBaird@thermogenicsboilers.com, 905-727-1901.

Cory Yown, Yown's Boiler & Furnace Service, Regional General Manager, US Southeast, cyown@yowns.com, 904-786-1645





