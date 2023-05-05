Trianz Sponsors Massachusetts General Hospital's Aspire Spring Gala 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is excited to announce the sponsorship of the Aspire Spring Gala 2023, which will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the newly renovated Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. The event, organized by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Aspire, is an annual fundraiser to support children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum.





The theme for the Aspire Spring Gala 2023 is 'Bursting the Bubble of Social Isolation.' This event will focus on the social isolation that often affects the neurodiverse community and the role sponsors can play in bursting the bubble of social isolation. Trianz is proud to support this cause, and our sponsorship will ensure that MGH Aspire's services are accessible to families in need and allow for the expansion of program offerings.

"Caring for and contributing to economic, social, and environmental efforts in our communities is at the core of Trianz' values," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "We are thrilled to sponsor Aspire Spring Gala 2023 and support the efforts of MGH Aspire in promoting neurodiversity and inclusion across settings. We believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed, and we are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those on the autism spectrum."

MGH Aspire program supports more than 19 area school districts and conducts trainings and workshops serving over 900 education and private sector professionals each year. Funds raised at the annual Spring Gala enable MGH Aspire to expand its internship program, provide financial aid to participants in need, and launch new programs to support children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum.

Trianz is honored to get this opportunity to support Aspire Spring Gala 2023 and work together to burst the bubble of social isolation and support individuals on the autism spectrum.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

