Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|5.5.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|5.5.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|7,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|18.3702
|EUR
|Total cost
|128,591.40
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 45 000 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 5.5.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment
- Enento 5.5 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/988bc479-6b56-44ab-acb0-c79cb8dbd261)
