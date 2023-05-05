Tetra Pak Recognised as a European Climate Leader 2023 by the Financial Times

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Tetra Pak has been named as a European Climate Leader 2023 by the Financial Times, in recognition of the company's progress in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and its robust commitments to climate action.

Of the thousands assessed by the Financial Times and Statista, only the leading 500 companies with the greatest reduction in their GHG emissions intensity made it to the final list.

Each company in the list has been assigned an individual score, which is calculated using information on the company's volume of emissions, level of disclosure on these emissions and its reduction of emissions as a percentage.

Tetra Pak was ranked amongst the top 20% of the 500 companies listed, achieving a 54.3% absolute reduction of the Scope 1 and 2 emissions over a five-year period1. The ranking also recognizes Tetra Pak's efforts across the value chain (Scope 3), highlighting its regular inclusion amongst CDP A-listed businesses and its net-zero targets as approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) along a 1.5° pathway.

Adolfo Orive, President & CEO at Tetra Pak, says: "The acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, suppliers, customers and other stakeholders. While we are proud of our achievements to date, we have plans to continue mitigating our environmental impact further - by decarbonising our value chain, driving circular solutions while contributing to food system resilience and protecting biodiversity. All these actions are core to our purpose, as we commit to making food safe and available everywhere and we promise to protect what's good - food, people and the planet."

You can learn more about the actions we're taking to mitigate environmental impact here.

END

ABOUT TETRA PAK

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people?in more than 160 countries. With?more than 23,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.?

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Tetra Pak PR Contact:

Lucia Freschi

Tetra Pak

Tel: +39 347 2632237

Lucia.freschi@tetrapak.com

PR Agency Contact:

Dani Marks

Brands2Life for Tetra Pak

Tel: +44 207 592 1200

tetrapakcorporate@brands2life.com

1CDP data 2016-2021.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tetra Pak

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753184/Tetra-Pak-Recognised-as-a-European-Climate-Leader-2023-by-the-Financial-Times