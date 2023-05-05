Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on 5 May 2023, Andrew Weiss purchased 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of 186.36p per share. Andrew Weiss is the CEO of the Company's Investment Manager, Weiss Asset Management LP. Following this purchase, Andrew Weiss and his immediate family hold 7,316,888 shares, representing 10.56 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital. In addition, a Donor Advised Fund that Andrew Weiss advises holds 1,694,000 ordinary shares, or 2.44 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

Additionally, Jack Hsiao, a key employee of the Company's Investment Manager, purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of 186.33p per share on 5 May 2023. Following this purchase, Jack Hsiao holds 217,115 ordinary shares, representing 0.31 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information, please contact: