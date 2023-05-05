The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Clean Air Metals, Silver Bullet Mines, Canstar Resources and Silver Tiger Metals Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Clean Air Metals, Silver Bullet Mines, Canstar Resources and Silver Tiger Metals discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Clean Air Metals Announces the New SLR Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thunder Bay North Critical Metals Project with an Indicated Resource of 14.0 million tonnes containing 1.2 million ounces of 2PGE (Pt+Pd) 57,500 tonnes of Cu and 34,300 tonnes of Ni

Clean Air Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that further to its disclosure of February 15, 2023, the Company has completed an updated Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for the Company's 100%-owned Thunder Bay North Critical Metals Project.

For the full interview with Abraham Drost and to learn about Clean Air Metals, click here.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (SBMI) Receives Cash on First Order for Silver from Buckeye Mine in Arizona

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. is pleased to announce it has received the previously announced cash advance on its first order for its silver products from a third-party. SBMI has received the sum of USD$225,000 from the Purchaser as a cash advance against the order for 500 kg of silver, to be delivered to the Purchaser in tranches or all at once. At today's pricing this first order represents more than USD$430,000.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn about Silver Bullet Mines, click here.

Canstar Outlines 2023 Gold Exploration Targets in Newfoundland

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. is pleased to announce key gold exploration targets for the upcoming 2023 field season on the district-scale Golden Baie project in south-central Newfoundland. Regional exploration work done to date on the Golden Baie claims has identified extensive surface gold anomalies that span 100 kilometres along the same major fault corridor as the Queensway project to the northeast.

For the full interview with Robert Bruggeman and to learn about Canstar Resources, click here.

Silver Tiger Intersects 6.3 meters of 1,581.4 g/t silver Equivalent within 38.7 meters of 438.9 g/t silver Equivalent at the Southern End of the Sulphide Zone

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. has intersected 1,581.4 g/t total silver equivalent over 6.3 meters in the Sulphide Zone in Drill Hole ET-23-457 from 445.0 meters to 451.3 meters, consisting of 1,100.1 g/t silver, 0.15 g/t gold, 0.87% copper, 5.10% lead and 8.01% zinc within 38.7 meters grading 438.9 g/t total silver equivalent from 441.0 meters to 479.7 meters consisting of 297.5 g/t silver, 0.11 g/t gold, 0.28% copper, 1.42% lead and 2.19% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.

For the full interview with Glenn Jessome and to learn about Silver Tiger Metals, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit? The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

