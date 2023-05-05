Podium Place UK: Tracey Waterman's Motorsport Coffee Fusion Business: Redefining Hospitality in a Male-Dominated Industry

NEWBURY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Tracey Waterman has always been an enterprising woman who has defied the odds and overcome challenges to become one of the most successful businesswomen in the UK. From humble beginnings, she has become an exemplary figure in the catering, hospitality, and events management industries.

Tracey Waterman was born in 1964 to a single mother. After finishing her schooling with reasonable A-levels, Tracey decided not to pursue a university education and instead pursued her passion for business. She ventured into the business world at a young age, starting in the catering and events industry. She quickly made a name for herself as she managed various events and restaurants. Tracey's exceptional skills and experience in the events and hospitality industry paved the way for her success in the world of family office and investment management.

She also managed large commercial projects, renovations, and other turnkey projects with her business partner, John. Tracey spent almost two decades working in multiple family offices, where she excelled in managing large real estate and commercial portfolios.

However, Tracey's most significant achievement came in 2019, when she and her business partner, John, launched Podium Place, a one-of-a-kind cafe that blended cars and coffee. Based out of Newbury, Podium Place offers customers a unique experience that marries the theatre of coffee roasting with the beauty of the world's most desired luxury cars.

Launching a business during a pandemic was no mean feat, but Tracey's determination and hard work paid off. Despite multiple challenges, such as lockdowns, bank account opening restrictions, staff shortages, and a downward trend for offline business, Tracey successfully launched Podium Place. Today, the business is thriving and profitable, and Tracey is now looking to expand to other parts of the UK.

Tracey's success story inspires aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, who wish to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. She firmly believes that hard work and determination are the keys to success, regardless of gender. While interacting with customers at Podium Place,

Tracey often emphasises that the automotive industry is not just for men. Her passion for breaking gender barriers is evident in her work. Tracey's hard work, perseverance, and energy are remarkable, and she serves as an excellent role model for anyone looking to make it in the business world. Tracey's innovative business model has taken the industry by storm, and her dedication & drive are an inspiration to us all.

