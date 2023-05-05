Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQCL | ISIN: US70788V1026 | Ticker-Symbol: PVAE
Frankfurt
05.05.23
09:47 Uhr
35,200 Euro
+0,600
+1,73 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RANGER OIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RANGER OIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,60036,40022:21
35,00037,00022:00
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2023 | 22:14
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ranger Oil Corporation: Ranger Oil Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) announced that the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A common stock payable May 30, 2023 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2023.

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.RangerOil.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Phone: (713) 722-6540
E-Mail: invest@RangerOil.com

SOURCE: Ranger Oil Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753180/Ranger-Oil-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend

RANGER OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.