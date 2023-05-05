Ranger Oil Corporation: Ranger Oil Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) announced that the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A common stock payable May 30, 2023 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2023.

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.RangerOil.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@RangerOil.com

SOURCE: Ranger Oil Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753180/Ranger-Oil-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend