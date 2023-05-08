

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy has picked up steam, despite higher commodity prices, and it expected to continue to do so, minutes from the board's meeting on March 9 and 10 revealed on Monday.



Improved employment and household income have been primary factors in the economic recovery, the minutes continued.



In terms of inflation, the board said it will continue qualitative and quantitative easing to as long as necessary to achieve the central bank's price target of 2 percent.



At the meeting, the BoJ left its ultra-loose monetary policy stance unchanged on Friday, maintaining a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.



The BoJ board also kept its yield curve control policy unchanged, aiming to keep the yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds between plus or minus 0.5 percentage points in the final meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX