DJ SEAPRwire Launches 'AI Branding Plan' Service for AI Startups in Asia

EQS Newswire / 08/05/2023 / 10:20 UTC+8

SEAPRwire Launches "AI Branding Plan" Service for AI Startups in Asia

Singapore - SEAPRWire, the leading press release distribution platform in the Asia Pacific region, announced the official launch of the "AI Branding Plan" service aimed at helping AI startups in East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East further enhance their brand awareness and reputation, and gain higher media exposure and financing opportunities.

The "AI Branding Plan" provides AI startups with customized press release writing and distribution services. SEAPRWire will work with AI startups to understand their technical advantages, product features and future development plans, and write press releases that help showcase the image and brand influence of the company. SEAPRWire will release these press releases through its media network covering East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East to provide AI startups with strong exposure and promotion support.

Alex Wong, SEAPRWire's Chief Technology Officer, said: "We understand that gaining brand awareness and market influence is crucial for an AI startup. With years of industry experience and a huge media network, SEAPRWire can help AI startups achieve this goal. Our 'AI Branding Plan' is designed to be very practical. It can not only enhance the external image of the company, but also influence the decisions of potential customers and investors."

The advantages of SEAPRWire include:

-- 15 years of in-depth cultivation in East Asia and Southeast Asia, accumulating a huge local languagemedia resource;

-- Support for multi-language press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Malay, Thai,Vietnamese, etc.;

-- A media network with a wide coverage, covering major domestic and foreign media and industry verticalmedia;

-- Provide customized services and corresponding press release and media relations solutions according tocustomer needs;

-- Good reputation in the industry and long-term cooperation with many customers and media institutions.

About SEAPRWire

SEAPRWire (https://www.SeaPRWire.com/) is a leading global provider of press release distribution services for media relations and marketing professionals. SEAPRWire's platform allows customers to have greater flexibility in determining the key elements of their press releases and measuring meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of sources worldwide. SEAPRWire's media network supports multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian and Filipino. SEAPRWire is committed to continuous innovation and improvement to provide better services to customers.

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@SeaPRWire.com

https://SeaPRWire.com

SOURCE: SEAPRWire File: SEAPRwire Launches "AI Branding Plan" Service for AI Startups in Asia

08/05/2023 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=50b908ddf21ba100443dc4d92f194d0f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2023 22:21 ET (02:21 GMT)