

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences (EW) said that seven-year data from the COMMENCE aortic trial demonstrated strong clinical outcomes and excellent durability in a study of younger patients with a mean age of 65.1 years. The new data from the aortic trial showed low rates of structural valve deterioration (SVD) in bioprosthetic aortic valves with the company's RESILIA tissue.



Structural valve deterioration can be caused by a buildup of calcium that may impact long-term durability of bioprosthetic valves. Heart valves with RESILIA tissue are designed to address calcification challenges of conventional tissue valves, potentially allowing valves with RESILIA to last longer.



According to the company, the RESILIA tissue data from the COMMENCE aortic trial reported encouraging results with low rates of SVD (99.3% freedom from SVD), clinically stable gradients and freedom from reoperation (97.2%) through seven years.



The data were presented at the 103rd annual meeting of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery.



