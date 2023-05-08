

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 6-day low of 170.87 against the pound and a 5-day low of 135.29 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 170.25 and 134.82, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 149.09 and 151.83, from Friday's closing quotes of 148.49 and 151.31, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 6-day lows of 91.34, 85.25 and 101.13 from last week's closing quotes of 90.94, 84.83 and 100.77, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 173.00 against the pound, 138.00 against the greenback, 152.00 against the euro, 154.00 against the franc, 93.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 103.00 against the loonie.



