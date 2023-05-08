

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd said that it has collaborated with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited to develop and commercialize toripalimab, the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in Latin America, India, South Africa, and at the election of Dr. Reddy's, also in Australia, New Zealand and other countries.



As per the license and commercialization agreement, Junshi Biosciences will grant a licence to Dr. Reddy's to develop and exclusively commercialize toripalimab in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Panama, Uruguay, India and South Africa. Dr. Reddy's may elect to expand the scope of the license to cover Australia, New Zealand and nine other countries.



Under the terms of the agreement, Junshi Biosciences also grants Dr. Reddy's the exclusive right of first negotiation for commercialization, in the event that Junshi Biosciences determines to grant any third party the rights to commercialize two other products as agreed in the agreement in one or more countries within the total 21 countries of Dr. Reddy's Territory.



Junshi Biosciences may receive up to an aggregate of US$728.3 million for upfront payment, potential expansion of Dr. Reddy's Territory and milestone payment, plus double-digit percentage of royalties on the net sales of products containing toripalimab.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX