Genetiks and Veritas announce a collaboration to completes the Turkish laboratory's preventive and perinatal portfolio.

The new collaboration is in line with the commitment of both institutions to bring genomic medicine closer to the general population.

MADRID, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetiks, a pioneering laboratory in Turkey in the field of genetics, and Veritas, a letsgetchecked group company focused on genome and exome sequencing and clinical interpretation, enter into a collaboration agreement to expand the Turkish laboratory's preventive and perinatal medicine portfolio.





The agreement is focused on two main areas, perinatal medicine and preventive medicine. Regarding the first one, Genetiks will incorporate the Pregnancy Loss test -for genomic analysis in spontaneous miscarriage- and myNewborn, a pioneering neonatal genomic screening for the detection of 390 diseases of genetic origin that can affect the baby in early childhood. In the field of preventive medicine, Genetiks will begin to offer myGenome (the most complete preventive genetic service, based on complete genome sequencing and its clinical interpretation) and myHealthScore, a polygenic risk test focused on the risk of oncological, cardiovascular or metabolic pathology.

About Genetiks

Genetiks has been dedicated to contributing to the latest scientific studies to develop effective preventive and therapeutic methods for genetic diseases since 2006. We transfer cutting-edge technologies to patients in over 16 countries, and our high-quality, reliable services specialize in reprogenetics, PGT, postnatal genetic tests, and oncogenetics (OnkoGenetiks), using the latest ethical standards to identify genetic diseases.

We understand the challenges clinicians and patients face with rare genetic diseases. To address this, we collaborate with leading institutions worldwide and monitor technology developments to remain at the forefront of the field. Patient rights are always a top priority, and we provide reliable and effective solutions for genetic testing needs through continuous quality improvement.

https://www.genetiks.com.tr/en

About Veritas

At Veritas, we apply science and our global resources to bring genetic and genomic diagnostics to people to extend and significantly improve their lives. Our global portfolio includes preventive medicine, perinatal medicine, and genomic diagnostic services.

In March 2022 Veritas announced that it was becoming part of LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company based in Dublin and New York.

In keeping with our responsibility as a leading biotechnology company, we collaborate with healthcare providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to genetic and genomic medicine reliably and affordably around the world.

https://www.veritasint.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001152/Veritas_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/genetiks-and-veritas-announce-a-collaboration-to-completes-the-turkish-laboratorys-preventive-and-perinatal-portfolio-301816994.html