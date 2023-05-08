Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 19/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-05-08 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 - Saunum Group SAUNA Public offering TLN 12.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment RIG Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 12.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Maturity date TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G Public offering TLN 23.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 3 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 INDEXO IDX1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Activity results, VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 Bercman Technologies BERCM Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2023 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2023 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment RIG LVGB002523A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 Apranga APG1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend payment TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.