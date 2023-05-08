DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

8 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 130,000 70,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0280 GBP0.8980 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0160 GBP0.8900 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0219 GBP0.8939

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,347,171 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,684 1.0160 XDUB 08:19:13 00027683127TRDU1 701 1.0200 XDUB 08:29:16 00027683189TRDU1 1,676 1.0200 XDUB 08:29:16 00027683188TRDU1 2,432 1.0180 XDUB 08:37:15 00027683286TRDU1 2,547 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:10 00027683405TRDU1 594 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:10 00027683410TRDU1 4,714 1.0200 XDUB 09:13:47 00027683568TRDU1 5,142 1.0200 XDUB 09:13:47 00027683567TRDU1 2,357 1.0200 XDUB 09:13:47 00027683566TRDU1 3,352 1.0180 XDUB 09:54:15 00027683826TRDU1 2,233 1.0180 XDUB 09:54:15 00027683827TRDU1 2,655 1.0200 XDUB 10:28:33 00027684219TRDU1 124 1.0200 XDUB 10:28:48 00027684222TRDU1 1,013 1.0200 XDUB 10:40:01 00027684294TRDU1 1,324 1.0200 XDUB 10:40:01 00027684293TRDU1 2,516 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685092TRDU1 593 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685098TRDU1 2,473 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685097TRDU1 544 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685102TRDU1 1,207 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685101TRDU1 277 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685100TRDU1 930 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685099TRDU1 1,800 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685106TRDU1 1,800 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685105TRDU1 204 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685104TRDU1 49 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685103TRDU1 348 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685109TRDU1 1,354 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685108TRDU1 1,800 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685107TRDU1 1,800 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685112TRDU1 312 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685111TRDU1 98 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685110TRDU1 1,800 1.0200 XDUB 12:15:25 00027685113TRDU1 294 1.0200 XDUB 12:34:36 00027685175TRDU1 2,449 1.0200 XDUB 12:34:36 00027685174TRDU1 2,349 1.0200 XDUB 12:34:36 00027685173TRDU1 4,944 1.0200 XDUB 13:30:21 00027685458TRDU1 7,801 1.0180 XDUB 13:31:53 00027685480TRDU1 2,627 1.0200 XDUB 14:13:00 00027685802TRDU1 3 1.0200 XDUB 14:23:03 00027685926TRDU1 2,457 1.0200 XDUB 14:23:04 00027685927TRDU1 2,753 1.0200 XDUB 14:31:11 00027685983TRDU1 2,598 1.0200 XDUB 14:36:33 00027686042TRDU1 3,376 1.0240 XDUB 14:47:38 00027686121TRDU1 1,464 1.0240 XDUB 14:47:38 00027686122TRDU1 2,366 1.0280 XDUB 14:55:33 00027686217TRDU1 2,418 1.0280 XDUB 14:55:33 00027686216TRDU1 2,449 1.0280 XDUB 14:55:33 00027686215TRDU1 2,572 1.0280 XDUB 14:55:33 00027686214TRDU1 7 1.0240 XDUB 15:16:24 00027686370TRDU1 2,384 1.0240 XDUB 15:16:32 00027686371TRDU1 314 1.0240 XDUB 15:22:36 00027686485TRDU1 2,386 1.0240 XDUB 15:22:36 00027686484TRDU1 2,000 1.0260 XDUB 15:31:54 00027686665TRDU1 95 1.0260 XDUB 15:31:54 00027686664TRDU1 124 1.0260 XDUB 15:31:54 00027686663TRDU1 2,452 1.0260 XDUB 15:35:46 00027686767TRDU1 2,439 1.0260 XDUB 15:42:28 00027686829TRDU1 2,434 1.0260 XDUB 15:49:32 00027686898TRDU1 4,755 1.0260 XDUB 15:58:06 00027686969TRDU1 2,633 1.0260 XDUB 15:58:06 00027686968TRDU1 2,341 1.0260 XDUB 15:58:06 00027686967TRDU1 120 1.0260 XDUB 15:58:06 00027686966TRDU1 779 1.0280 XDUB 16:17:37 00027687249TRDU1 1,851 1.0280 XDUB 16:17:37 00027687248TRDU1 4,732 1.0260 XDUB 16:20:02 00027687287TRDU1 1,781 1.0260 XDUB 16:27:27 00027687434TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 6,749 0.8900 XLON 08:29:16 00027683187TRDU1 4,503 0.8910 XLON 09:13:47 00027683565TRDU1 1,984 0.8910 XLON 09:25:00 00027683648TRDU1 2,355 0.8910 XLON 09:54:07 00027683804TRDU1 1,064 0.8940 XLON 12:15:25 00027685091TRDU1 2,941 0.8940 XLON 12:15:25 00027685090TRDU1 1,024 0.8940 XLON 12:15:25 00027685095TRDU1 1,485 0.8940 XLON 12:15:25 00027685094TRDU1 1,429 0.8940 XLON 12:15:25 00027685093TRDU1 6,567 0.8940 XLON 12:15:25 00027685096TRDU1 4,922 0.8920 XLON 14:08:33 00027685776TRDU1 2,516 0.8920 XLON 14:10:07 00027685785TRDU1 2,292 0.8920 XLON 14:28:24 00027685975TRDU1 189 0.8920 XLON 14:28:24 00027685976TRDU1 2,627 0.8920 XLON 14:39:10 00027686051TRDU1 2,636 0.8980 XLON 14:51:00 00027686184TRDU1 6,779 0.8970 XLON 14:55:33 00027686213TRDU1 32 0.8930 XLON 15:34:30 00027686739TRDU1 2,000 0.8970 XLON 15:38:38 00027686790TRDU1 4,853 0.8970 XLON 15:41:14 00027686817TRDU1 402 0.8970 XLON 15:41:14 00027686816TRDU1 2,248 0.8960 XLON 16:08:26 00027687126TRDU1 1,364 0.8960 XLON 16:20:02 00027687286TRDU1 3,693 0.8960 XLON 16:27:27 00027687435TRDU1 2,523 0.8960 XLON 16:27:27 00027687436TRDU1 823 0.8960 XLON 16:27:27 00027687437TRDU1

